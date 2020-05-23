Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China has betrayed Hong Kong, former Hong Kong governor says

Reuters Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
China has betrayed the people of Hong Kong so the West should stop kowtowing to Beijing for an illusory great pot of gold, said Chris Patten, the last governor of the former British colony.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation

Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation 01:32

 More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong's freedoms 'threatened' by new law [Video]

Hong Kong's freedoms 'threatened' by new law

China's ruling Communist Party has moved to impose a controversial national security law for Hong Kong.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:30Published
Hong Kong could host mainland intelligence bases [Video]

Hong Kong could host mainland intelligence bases

A Chinese proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases there, raising fears of direct law enforcement and what U.S. Secretary of State..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

China has betrayed Hong Kong, former HK governor says

China has betrayed the people of Hong Kong so the West should stop kowtowing to Beijing for an illusory great pot of gold, said Chris Patten, the last governor...
Reuters India

China has betrayed Hong Kong so West should stop fooling itself, former Hong Kong governor says

China has betrayed the people of Hong Kong so the West should stop kowtowing to Beijing for an illusory great pot of gold, said Chris Patten, the last governor...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rzclrc

Gloire à Hong Kong RT @benedictrogers: China has betrayed Hong Kong, former Hong Kong governor says https://t.co/MwL49RTsXO 4 seconds ago

freakingcat

Freakingcat - FREE HONG KONG! 😷 RT @Reuters: China has betrayed Hong Kong, former Hong Kong governor says https://t.co/j5FI8xN6ho https://t.co/AEGA7QoS7b 32 seconds ago

HowardMa14

Howard Ma RT @benedictrogers: “We should stop being fooled that somehow at the end of the all the kowtowing there’s this great pot of gold waiting fo… 37 seconds ago

newsfilterio

Investor News China has betrayed Hong Kong, former Hong Kong governor says https://t.co/OZMj9UchkR 1 minute ago

kyok88045668

kyo.k RT @Reuters: China has betrayed Hong Kong, Hong Kong former governor says https://t.co/0fYpH2TYVn https://t.co/qiHgevIy5z 1 minute ago

savi07298292

pu_sa RT @IndoPac_Info: "The Hong Kong people have been betrayed by China". Britain has a "moral, economic and legal" duty to stand up for Hong K… 1 minute ago

savi07298292

pu_sa RT @IndoPac_Info: #China has betrayed #HongKong so West should stop fooling itself, says former HK governor "China has betrayed the people… 2 minutes ago