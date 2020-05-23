You Might Like

Tweets about this Harsh Pratap RT @the_hindu: ‘Hunar Haat’, the flagship initiative by the Minority Affairs Ministry to generate employment for master craftspeople, will… 1 minute ago pawan kumar ‘Hunar Haat’ to return in September after COVID-19 break https://t.co/oigliy2CqZ 3 minutes ago Bushan RT @republic: 'Hunar Haat' to return in September after COVID-19 break https://t.co/IcPusfcqWJ 4 minutes ago step phase news I've just posted a new blog: ‘Hunar Haat’ to return in September after the COVID-19 break ‘Hunar Haat’, the flagsh… https://t.co/8MkzbgBQIu 10 minutes ago Yaser Jilani RT @naqvimukhtar: 'Hunar Haat' to return in September after Covid-19 break https://t.co/5wX0xpaLiq 13 minutes ago Goa News #GoaDiary_Goa_News_External ‘Hunar Haat’ to return in September after COVID-19 break https://t.co/MM1eY0wr7A 23 minutes ago Praveen Mahto RT @ttindia: The initiative provides market and opportunity to master artisans and craftspeople from remote areas of the country. https://t… 31 minutes ago