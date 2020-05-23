Global  

What stores and restaurants are open Memorial Day? Because of COVID-19 fewer businesses than past years

USATODAY.com Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Costco stores are closed Memorial Day but select Kohl's, Old Navy and Macy's are open with Target and Walmart. Starbucks and Dunkin' are open Monday.
