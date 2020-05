Recent related videos from verified sources Many dead in Pakistan as PIA plane plunges into Karachi houses



PIA plane crashes close to airport, killing 97 people. Authorities have identified 19 bodies. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:45 Published 3 hours ago CCTV captures moment of deadly Pakistan plane crash



Dramatic security camera footage captures the moment the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashes in Karachi on Friday (May 22nd) with 99 people aboard. The footage was taken by a camera on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:58 Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bank president, second survivor are pulled from wreckage of Pakistan plane crash New footage and images show the incredible moment that survivors were pulled from the airplane crash in Pakistan.

FOXNews.com 1 day ago



Survivor of Pakistan plane crash recounts horror The crash of a Pakistan International Airlines jetliner killed 97 out of the 99 people on board. One survivor, 24-year-old Mohammad Zubair, has spoken of his...

Deutsche Welle 9 hours ago



