Survivor of Pakistan plane crash recounts horror

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The crash of a Pakistan International Airlines jetliner killed 97 out of the 99 people on board. One survivor, 24-year-old Mohammad Zubair, has spoken of his ordeal, as reports emerge about possible engine failure.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Plane crash: Survivor pulled from wreckage

Plane crash: Survivor pulled from wreckage 00:14

 Footage shows a survivor being pulled from wreckage after a plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CCTV captures moment of deadly Pakistan plane crash [Video]

CCTV captures moment of deadly Pakistan plane crash

Dramatic security camera footage captures the moment the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashes in Karachi on Friday (May 22nd) with 99 people aboard. The footage was taken by a camera on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published
Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash [Video]

Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash

Airbus A320 carrying nearly 100 people from Lahore crashes in Karachi's residential area, killing at least 30 people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Survivor tells of ‘turbulence’ and warning before Pakistan plane crash

One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash said the flight had proceeded normally until its descent, when there was a sudden jolt.
Belfast Telegraph

‘Mayday, Mayday,’ says pilot moments before Pakistan plane crash that killed at least 82

The Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members crash-landed into the Jinnah Housing Society located near the Karachi...
Hindu

