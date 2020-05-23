Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19A New York Knicks great has a warning to everyone about the coronavirus, and it comes from first-hand experience; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
Reporter Update: Some Patients Testing Positive For Coronavirus TwiceKDKA Health Editor has a look at patients who test positive for coronavirus more than once.
Vilnis Strazdins Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test https://t.co/Y7EOUCGpo1 via @vilnis11 https://t.co/9XJc8Ko9AL 32 minutes ago
1News #Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test https://t.co/3pxvOC60kk #1News #News https://t.co/nCMzDsvhHR 34 minutes ago
swissbusiness NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test https://t.co/S8fc269fuq https://t.co/VNm3pgGI7l 37 minutes ago
Amigo News BBC NEWS - NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test https://t.co/36zKCd4z5A 37 minutes ago
Amigo News BBC SPORT - Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test https://t.co/CM2iOKY0j2 38 minutes ago
Andy Vermaut NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test https://t.co/9cWAlxepnl https://t.co/DpQVtqiBAq 40 minutes ago
Web4ugroup NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test https://t.co/T78JsMSbe9 https://t.co/OrJhOKAmk8 42 minutes ago
David Kisamfu NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test https://t.co/yJCvkkC1bg 43 minutes ago