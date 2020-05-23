Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test

BBC News Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
New York Knicks and NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: NBA great Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for coronavirus

NBA great Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for coronavirus 00:42

 NBA great and current Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing announces on social media he has tested positive for coronavirus

Recent related videos from verified sources

Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19

A New York Knicks great has a warning to everyone about the coronavirus, and it comes from first-hand experience; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35Published
Reporter Update: Some Patients Testing Positive For Coronavirus Twice [Video]

Reporter Update: Some Patients Testing Positive For Coronavirus Twice

KDKA Health Editor has a look at patients who test positive for coronavirus more than once.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test

New York Knicks and NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus.
BBC Sport

Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus, Georgetown University has announced

Georgetown men's basketball coach and Hall of Fame player Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday evening.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test https://t.co/Y7EOUCGpo1 via @vilnis11 https://t.co/9XJc8Ko9AL 32 minutes ago

1news_me

1News #Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test https://t.co/3pxvOC60kk #1News #News https://t.co/nCMzDsvhHR 34 minutes ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test https://t.co/S8fc269fuq https://t.co/VNm3pgGI7l 37 minutes ago

my_amigouk

Amigo News BBC NEWS - NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test https://t.co/36zKCd4z5A 37 minutes ago

my_amigouk

Amigo News BBC SPORT - Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test https://t.co/CM2iOKY0j2 38 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test https://t.co/9cWAlxepnl https://t.co/DpQVtqiBAq 40 minutes ago

web4ugroup

Web4ugroup NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test https://t.co/T78JsMSbe9 https://t.co/OrJhOKAmk8 42 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu NBA legend Ewing reveals positive coronavirus test https://t.co/yJCvkkC1bg 43 minutes ago