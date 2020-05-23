Global  

Just two survivors in Pakistan plane crash; bodies of 97 passengers and crew recovered

Saturday, 23 May 2020
97 bodies have been pulled from rubble in Karachi, Pakistan, where a plane crashed Friday. All are believed to be passengers and crew. Two survived.
News video: Pakistan plane crash survivor tells of 'jump' to safety

Pakistan plane crash survivor tells of 'jump' to safety 00:54

 One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash has told how he jumped to safety. Authorities said Friday’s crash killed 97 people, all of them passengers and crew members.

