You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Nick Cordero 'responsive' as Covid-19 recovery continues



Nick Cordero is responding to simple commands after spending a month in a coma amid his intense battle with the Covid-19 virus. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago Acute Respiratory Distress In COVID-19 Patients May Be Helped By Arthritis Med



A new study reveals a drug meant to treat rheumatoid arthritis may be of help to patients struggling to breathe due to the novel coronavirus. According to UPI, Anakinra has been used off-label to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this