Mario Götze to leave Borussia Dortmund at end of season
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — German World Cup winner Mario Götze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season when his contract expires. Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said Saturday that he spoke with Götze in the last few days and they agreed he would move on for next season. “I believe this makes […]
