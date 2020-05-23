Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mario Götze to leave Borussia Dortmund at end of season

Seattle Times Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — German World Cup winner Mario Götze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season when his contract expires. Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said Saturday that he spoke with Götze in the last few days and they agreed he would move on for next season. “I believe this makes […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match preview

Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match preview 01:03

 Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday. His side are hoping to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the league after both returned to action with a victory.

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke: Return of the Bundesliga behind closed doors [Video]

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke: Return of the Bundesliga behind closed doors

Borussia Dortmund returned to action with a 4-0 derby victory over local rivals Schalke. The eyes of the football world were on Signal Iduna Park for the most high-profile match of the Bundesliga’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke: Match Preview [Video]

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke: Match Preview

Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga Derby against Schalke on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Mario Götze to leave Borussia Dortmund at end of season

Mario Götze to leave Borussia Dortmund at end of seasonMario Götze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season when his contract expires
FOX Sports

Borussia Dortmund 7/4 to beat Schalke to nil in Saturday’s Bundesliga matchup

Competition: Bundesliga Market: Borussia Dortmund win to nil Odds: 7/4 @ Bet 365 Hoping to continue on their Bundesliga title charge with German football...
SoccerNews.com

