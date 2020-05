You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Police Seek Women They Say Drugged, Robbed Person In Fort Worth Hotel Room



After two weeks, police have yet to identify two women they say drugged and robbed someone inside a north Fort Worth hotel. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:18 Published on April 27, 2020 FBI, State Police Searching For 2 Missing Maryland Women



The FBI and Maryland State Police are looking for two missing Maryland women who have ties to two men charged in the murder of a 33-year-old Carroll County man. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:45 Published on April 27, 2020

Tweets about this