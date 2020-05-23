Global  

Homes evacuated in N.S. as crews battle brush fire

CBC.ca Saturday, 23 May 2020
RCMP are evacuating homes in the West Porters Lake area, east of Halifax, as crews battle a large brush fire on Saturday.
