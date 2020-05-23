Trump in war of words with Sessions over his recusal from Russia probe
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions hit back at his former boss, President Donald Trump, on Friday night in their long-running disagreement over whether Sessions should have recused himself from the Russia interference investigation that consumed the first two years of Trump’s presidency. Sessions, who is running in Alabama to regain the Senate seat he left […]
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was surprised that Attorney General William Barr opted not to look at former President Barack Obama in a Justice Department review of the FBI's handling of..
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Republicans are launching a broad election-year attack on the foundation of the Russia investigation, including... Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNews •CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
SFGate Trump in war of words with Sessions over his recusal https://t.co/DhfTHeHjKw https://t.co/dulArlkBpk 22 minutes ago
Jeff Davis Trump in war of words with Sessions over recusal from Russia probe - The Washington Post https://t.co/ykG7tgxklP 22 minutes ago
Dan Eggen RT @DonnaCassata: Trump in war of words with Sessions over recusal from Russia probe https://t.co/eZhsz8AZWk 26 minutes ago
DonnaCassata Trump in war of words with Sessions over recusal from Russia probe https://t.co/eZhsz8AZWk 1 hour ago