Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump in war of words with Sessions over his recusal from Russia probe

Seattle Times Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions hit back at his former boss, President Donald Trump, on Friday night in their long-running disagreement over whether Sessions should have recused himself from the Russia interference investigation that consumed the first two years of Trump’s presidency. Sessions, who is running in Alabama to regain the Senate seat he left […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal [Video]

U.S. pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal

The United States announced its intention on Thursday to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Trump administration's latest..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published
Trump 'surprised' Barr not investigating Obama [Video]

Trump 'surprised' Barr not investigating Obama

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was surprised that Attorney General William Barr opted not to look at former President Barack Obama in a Justice Department review of the FBI's handling of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump gives Barr sweeping power to declassify intel related to Russia probe

President Trump is pushing harder to "investigate the investigators" who started the Russia probe. He put out a memo Thursday night, giving sweeping new power to...
CBS News

Ahead of election, Trump attacks Russia probe and Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Republicans are launching a broad election-year attack on the foundation of the Russia investigation, including...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SFGate

SFGate Trump in war of words with Sessions over his recusal https://t.co/DhfTHeHjKw https://t.co/dulArlkBpk 22 minutes ago

jeffleroydavis

Jeff Davis Trump in war of words with Sessions over recusal from Russia probe - The Washington Post https://t.co/ykG7tgxklP 22 minutes ago

DanEggenWPost

Dan Eggen RT @DonnaCassata: Trump in war of words with Sessions over recusal from Russia probe https://t.co/eZhsz8AZWk 26 minutes ago

DonnaCassata

DonnaCassata Trump in war of words with Sessions over recusal from Russia probe https://t.co/eZhsz8AZWk 1 hour ago

TWGator623

Todd Wilpon @TTuberville @jeffsessions @realDonaldTrump So, in other words, you’ll put your personal feelings and biases over t… https://t.co/E8czlQaxvr 5 hours ago

gago_jennagaga

1 pissed off mom from Jersey RT @Fijitrader: @robcatt66 @LeslieWilliamsz @Tandborste123 @OrigTeslasMuse I've heard the exact same words & phrases (replace AG with their… 5 days ago

Fijitrader

Sean West @robcatt66 @LeslieWilliamsz @Tandborste123 @OrigTeslasMuse I've heard the exact same words & phrases (replace AG wi… https://t.co/cJMkSbq3bo 5 days ago