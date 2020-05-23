High Court directs Mahila Court to expedite recording of victim’s statement in POCSO case

Court To Weigh Liability Of Parkland School MonitorA state appeals court Tuesday will hear arguments about whether to shield from liability a campus security monitor who spotted and followed accused gunman Nikolas Cruz before 17 people were killed at..
Wisconsin Citizens Crowd Bars After Supreme Court Shuts Down Stay-At-Home OrderThe Wisconsin Supreme Court voted 4-3 in favor of overturning Gov. Tony Ever’s stay-at-home order. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack called the order a “controlling, subjective judgement.” Evers..