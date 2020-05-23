Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High Court directs Mahila Court to expedite recording of victim’s statement in POCSO case

Hindu Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The Madras High Court has directed an Additional Mahila Court at Alandur here to record the statement of a minor girl who was reportedly subjected to
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Court To Weigh Liability Of Parkland School Monitor [Video]

Court To Weigh Liability Of Parkland School Monitor

A state appeals court Tuesday will hear arguments about whether to shield from liability a campus security monitor who spotted and followed accused gunman Nikolas Cruz before 17 people were killed at..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:36Published
Wisconsin Citizens Crowd Bars After Supreme Court Shuts Down Stay-At-Home Order [Video]

Wisconsin Citizens Crowd Bars After Supreme Court Shuts Down Stay-At-Home Order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court voted 4-3 in favor of overturning Gov. Tony Ever’s stay-at-home order. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack called the order a “controlling, subjective judgement.” Evers..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this