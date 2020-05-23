Global  

Trump plays golf for first time since declaring coronavirus a national emergency

Reuters Saturday, 23 May 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing since the White House declared a national emergency over the coronavirus in March, visiting his club in the Washington suburbs in a purposeful display of normalcy.
