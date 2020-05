Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban and Afghanistan’s president announced late Saturday a three-day cease-fire ahead of a major Islamic holiday that begins Sunday to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. The Taliban order, which was soon followed by an announcement via Twitter from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announcing the government “extends […] 👓 View full article