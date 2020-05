The News Courier Sessions faces Tuberville in the July 14 Republican primary runoff. The winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in No… https://t.co/NJQPNgxLjz 1 hour ago Lenny English🇺🇸🦅🗽⚖🪂⚔🛡🐬🌊 RT @mynbc15: Jeff Sessions is pushing back at President Donald Trump’s criticism, telling Trump that he was “damn fortunate” Sessions recus… 6 hours ago The Decatur Daily MONTGOMERY — Jeff Sessions is pushing back at President Donald Trump's criticism, telling Trump that he was "damn f… https://t.co/F95kiI8XQG 7 hours ago @Apadana Sessions, running for Senate, rejects Trump’s criticism https://t.co/vREsa6sE3Z 7 hours ago NBC 15 News Jeff Sessions is pushing back at President Donald Trump’s criticism, telling Trump that he was “damn fortunate” Ses… https://t.co/jxcATOyssQ 7 hours ago