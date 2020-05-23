Global  

'You should drop out': Trump spars with ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions amid battle for Alabama Senate seat

USATODAY.com Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Trump's tweet followed a post from Jeff Sessions a day earlier in which he took the rare step of slamming his ex-boss amid the Alabama Senate race.
