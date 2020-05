Kodiak City residents feel moderate earthquake in region Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

KODIAK CITY, Alaska (AP) — People in Kodiak City reported early Saturday that they felt a moderate earthquake that struck the Kodiak Island region, the Alaska Earthquake Center reported. The magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit at 12:52 a.m. Saturday and had an epicenter that was 58 miles (94 km) south of Akhiok and 140 miles southwest […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Buildings damaged when 5.5-magnitute earthquake hits Puerto Rico



A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern Puerto Rico on Saturday (May 2nd) morning followed by several aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake struck around.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:38 Published on May 3, 2020

Tweets about this