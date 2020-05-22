Time-honored Memorial Day tradition goes on

Elizabeth RT @GoldStarSDIT: Despite the COVID-19 virus, this time-honored Memorial Day tradition endures! #FlagsIn at @ArlingtonNatl Cemetery! 8 hours ago Fields of Honor Foundation RT @usembbrussels: Since 1923, Belgians and Americans have honored America’s fallen on Memorial Day. Not even COVID-19 can stop this time-h… 17 hours ago Joe Bello RT @JustinBrannan: Laying flags 🇺🇸 on the graves of fallen soldiers on #MemorialDay is something many of our neighbors & community orgs tak… 21 hours ago Dennis Symons RT @Midjerseynews: Veterans Save A Time Honored Tradition For Memorial Day, American Flags Are Posted At BG Doyle Veterans Cemetery https:/… 1 day ago midjerseynews Veterans Save A Time Honored Tradition For Memorial Day, American Flags Are Posted At BG Doyle Veterans Cemetery https://t.co/bYMKKwBGdT 1 day ago JustinBrannan Laying flags 🇺🇸 on the graves of fallen soldiers on #MemorialDay is something many of our neighbors & community org… https://t.co/JsB2FS6afI 1 day ago e myghty RT @eunatoprof: Since 1923, Belgians and Americans have honored America’s fallen on Memorial Day. Not even Covid-19 can stop this time-hono… 1 day ago US Embassy Brussels Since 1923, Belgians and Americans have honored America’s fallen on Memorial Day. Not even COVID-19 can stop this t… https://t.co/LnVw4I2jQY 2 days ago