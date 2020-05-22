Global  

Time-honored Memorial Day tradition goes on

USATODAY.com Friday, 22 May 2020
Soldiers of the Old Guard conduct Flags in at for Memorial Day. The decades-old tradition may look different, but the thoughts and feelings for remembering the fallen are the same.
CBS 4 Denver
News video: Coronavirus Changes Memorial Day Tradition At Fort Logan National Cemetery

Coronavirus Changes Memorial Day Tradition At Fort Logan National Cemetery 00:28

 Not as many American flags were seen at gravesites at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend.

Keeping Tradition And Keeping Safe: Memorial Day Observations Adapt

Old Guard Soldiers placed flags at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery Thursday, one of the few sites keeping with tradition this Memorial Day...
Pennsylvania county's veterans graves to get flags for Memorial Day after coronavirus rule waived

A Memorial Day tradition will continue in Berks County, Pa., this year after the state's governor agreed to waive one of his administration's coronavirus...
