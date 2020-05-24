Last British governor says Hong Kong ‘betrayed’ by China
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () HONG KONG (AP) — The last British governor of Hong Kong said China has betrayed the semi-autonomous territory by tightening control over the city it had promised could keep freedoms not found on the mainland. “What we are seeing is a new Chinese dictatorship,” Chris Patten told an interview with The Times of London. “I […]
In Hong Kong, the siege of a top university is now in its seventh day as police surround a small number of anti-government protesters holed up inside. Police say... CBS News Also reported by •Reuters •Seattle Times