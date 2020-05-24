No new COVID-19 cases for WA after Premier Mark McGowan forced to defend border stance

09178461977 RT @austinedal1: Other countries going into their second wave of COVID cases after flattening their curves vs Duque definition of second… 1 minute ago

Robin Dawes Ontario: New COVID-19 cases per day are climbing rapidly. Recoveries per day are dropping. Net result: the numbe… https://t.co/0F91TuSS3R 1 minute ago

Todd Bauman RT @CDCgov: After 2 residents of a skilled nursing facility tested positive for #COVID19, all residents & staff were tested. 27 cases were… 2 minutes ago

Robbie MacKay RT @CBCAlerts: Ontario is reporting 460 new COVID-19 cases, its highest new case count since May 8. Premier Doug Ford is urging people who… 2 minutes ago

Amna My dad said after a plateau at UMB hospital, they’ve reached PEAK #s of COVID cases in a matter of days lol https://t.co/RuZ7afjtRz 2 minutes ago

Bill Ayers RT @sunlorrie: First we weren't supposed to be tested if we were asymptomatic because it would overwhelm the system with negative tests. No… 2 minutes ago

Stay Home, Stay Safe Joan R Buckley 🆘️ M🍑🍄 RT @InactionNever: Is this our future?👇🏾 100M+ people in China are going back into lockdown after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases was disc… 2 minutes ago