Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No new COVID-19 cases for WA after Premier Mark McGowan forced to defend border stance

The Age Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
WA has had another day of zero new cases of COVID-19 overnight as Premier Mark McGowan continues to vividly defend his decision to keep borders to the rest of Australia shut.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Illinois Announces 2,758 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 110 More Deaths [Video]

Illinois Announces 2,758 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 110 More Deaths

With another 110 deaths from COVID-19, and 2,758 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past day, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged people across Illinois to continue..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:18Published
Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia News

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th. Cyclonic..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

WA Premier refuses to budge on hard border policy

Premier Mark McGowan said other states were still seeing instances of community spread and clusters of cases  and he would not expose Western Australia.
The Age

McGowan slams Harvey's push to lift WA's border restrictions amid economic devastation

Premier Mark McGowan has hit out at a push by Opposition Leader Liza Harvey to open up WA's border restrictions, labelling the idea out of touch and...
The Age


Tweets about this

flyingboyz88

09178461977 RT @austinedal1: Other countries going into their second wave of COVID cases after flattening their curves vs Duque definition of second… 1 minute ago

DawesRobin

Robin Dawes Ontario: New COVID-19 cases per day are climbing rapidly. Recoveries per day are dropping. Net result: the numbe… https://t.co/0F91TuSS3R 1 minute ago

ToddBauman4

Todd Bauman RT @CDCgov: After 2 residents of a skilled nursing facility tested positive for #COVID19, all residents & staff were tested. 27 cases were… 2 minutes ago

RobbJMacKay

Robbie MacKay RT @CBCAlerts: Ontario is reporting 460 new COVID-19 cases, its highest new case count since May 8. Premier Doug Ford is urging people who… 2 minutes ago

ahussa16

Amna My dad said after a plateau at UMB hospital, they’ve reached PEAK #s of COVID cases in a matter of days lol https://t.co/RuZ7afjtRz 2 minutes ago

ayerwaves01

Bill Ayers RT @sunlorrie: First we weren't supposed to be tested if we were asymptomatic because it would overwhelm the system with negative tests. No… 2 minutes ago

jmrbux2

Stay Home, Stay Safe Joan R Buckley 🆘️ M🍑🍄 RT @InactionNever: Is this our future?👇🏾 100M+ people in China are going back into lockdown after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases was disc… 2 minutes ago

rachel_ellisTV

Rachel Ellis RT @ABCNews4: South Carolina tops 10,000 total COVID-19 after third straight day with over 200 new cases. On Sunday, DHEC reported 209 new… 2 minutes ago