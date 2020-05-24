Global  

Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters

Seattle Times Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday to march against China’s proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticized China’s proposal to enact a national security law that would ban […]
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Hong Kong protesters sing anti-China songs in shopping mall

Hong Kong protesters sing anti-China songs in shopping mall 00:33

 Footage shows protesters inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong singing a song of defiance against mainland China on May 21. The group were bellowing "Glory to Hong Kong," a march song popularised last year during the unrest against the authoritarian regime. The video was taken inside the Landmark...

Hong Kong braces for protests over new China security law [Video]

Hong Kong braces for protests over new China security law

Activists say Beijing's ban on activity considered subversive signals the end of autonomy and have called for demonstrations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:46Published
Hong Kong could host mainland intelligence bases [Video]

Hong Kong could host mainland intelligence bases

A Chinese proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases there, raising fears of direct law enforcement and what U.S. Secretary of State..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:24Published

