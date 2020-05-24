Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday to march against China’s proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticized China’s proposal to enact a national security law that would ban […]
Footage shows protesters inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong singing a song of defiance against mainland China on May 21.
The group were bellowing "Glory to Hong Kong," a march song popularised last year during the unrest against the authoritarian regime. The video was taken inside the Landmark...