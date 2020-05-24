Ignoring Coronavirus Fears, Hong Kong Protesters Rally Against China's Push
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Protesters ignored rules on social distancing and set aside coronavirus fears to demonstrate against Beijing’s plan to impose security legislation they see as a threat to freedoms.
Hong Kong protesters take to street on Sunday afternoon to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city, clashing with riot police who fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesters.
