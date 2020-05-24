Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ignoring Coronavirus Fears, Hong Kong Protesters Rally Against China's Push

NYTimes.com Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Protesters ignored rules on social distancing and set aside coronavirus fears to demonstrate against Beijing’s plan to impose security legislation they see as a threat to freedoms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: EyePress News - English - Published
News video: Hong Kong protesters take to street to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city

Hong Kong protesters take to street to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city 03:27

 Hong Kong protesters take to street on Sunday afternoon to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city, clashing with riot police who fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesters.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law [Video]

HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law

Thousands take to streets amid coronavirus-related restrictions to protest against proposed new national security law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published
Hong Kong police use water cannon to disperse protesters from flyover [Video]

Hong Kong police use water cannon to disperse protesters from flyover

Hong Kong police used a water cannon today (May 24th) to try to disperse protesters from a flyover in Causeway Bay. Despite the spray being laced with CS gas, protesters held the Canal Road flyover..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Houston Rockets GM ignites scandal with tweet backing Hong Kong protesters

The NBA faces major backlash after a team executive waded into an international controversy. Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey apologized after posting...
CBS News Also reported by •IndiaTimesSeattle TimesThe Age

Racist incidents in China fueled by coronavirus fears spark outrage

Discrimination based on efforts to contain the coronavirus in China have sparked an outcry in Africa and other places around the world, as the U.S. grapples...
CBS News


Tweets about this