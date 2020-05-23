Global  

Japanese pro wrestler/reality star Hana Kimura dead at 22

WorldNews Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Japanese pro wrestler/reality star Hana Kimura dead at 22Japanese pro wrestler and reality TV star Hana Kimura has died aged 22. Hana, star of Netflix’s Terrace House: Tokyo 2019–2020, died after posting messages that hinted she had been the victim of cyberbullying. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed. pic.twitter.com/pTDrhyjmLY— 木村花🥀HanaKimura...
