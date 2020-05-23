Japanese pro wrestler/reality star Hana Kimura dead at 22
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Japanese pro wrestler and reality TV star Hana Kimura has died aged 22. Hana, star of Netflix’s Terrace House: Tokyo 2019–2020, died after posting messages that hinted she had been the victim of cyberbullying. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed. pic.twitter.com/pTDrhyjmLY— 木村花🥀HanaKimura...
Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old female professional wrestler who was among the cast of the most recent installment of the internationally popular Japanese reality... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •BBC News •Japan Today