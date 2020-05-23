Global  

Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, black box found: authorities

Saturday, 23 May 2020
Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, black box found: authoritiesKARACHI — The flight data recorder from the Pakistani airliner that crashed into a residential neighborhood of Karachi has been found, an official said on Saturday, as the death toll rose to 97. There were two survivors from onboard the aircraft, while no fatalities were reported in the densely populated area of the city where the aircraft crash-landed on Friday. Pakistan International Airlines flight PK 8303, an Airbus A320, was flying from Lahore to Karachi with 99...
News video: Pakistan plane crash survivor tells of 'jump' to safety

Pakistan plane crash survivor tells of 'jump' to safety 00:54

 One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash has told how he jumped to safety. Authorities said Friday’s crash killed 97 people, all of them passengers and crew members.

