Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama poised to add his star appeal to Joe Biden's campaign

WorldNews Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Barack Obama poised to add his star appeal to Joe Biden's campaignFormer president Barack Obama has dipped his toes into the 2020 presidential campaign recently and is positioned to do more in the coming months as Joe Biden’s effort to defeat Donald Trump gathers steam. Interviews with about a dozen Democratic strategists, party officials and people close to Obama want the popular former president utilizing his powerful online presence and focusing on rallying key Democrat constituencies that are critical to a Biden victory. Obama is regarded as one of the most popular politicians in American politics and a huge asset within the Democratic party. He left the White House with a near-60% approval rating. His endorsement for any candidate is the political...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Apologizes For Radio Comments [Video]

Joe Biden Apologizes For Radio Comments

Joe Biden received backlash during an interview on the radio show “The Breakfast Club.” He said African-Americans voters undecided on whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump “ain’t..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
NH Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Doesn't Want To Be Considered For Biden's VP [Video]

NH Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Doesn't Want To Be Considered For Biden's VP

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has informed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign that she is not interested in being vetted to be the presumptive Democratic nominee’s running mate, a source with..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for president

Former President Barack Obama has formally endorsed Joe Biden for president, calling for a "great awakening" among voters to defeat President Trump in...
CBS News

‘We punch them in the mouth with the truth’: The immigrant twin brothers beating Trump’s ...

‘We punch them in the mouth with the truth’: The immigrant twin brothers beating Trump’s ...It was a campaign video that reached seemingly every Democratic corner of the internet: Barack Obama’s 12-minute endorsement of his former vice president and...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Nowthumberland

NorthumberlandNow RT @guardian: Barack Obama poised to add his star appeal to Joe Biden's campaign https://t.co/Vpp1jMZQkK 16 minutes ago

richardalunw

🇺🇸richardallen14🇺🇸🌊 Barack Obama poised to add his star appeal to Joe Biden's campaign https://t.co/yotgG5ZACp 56 minutes ago

arennys

arennys #lobovivo #FBPE Barack Obama poised to add his star appeal to Joe Biden's campaign https://t.co/jm1i1XxeiL 1 hour ago

SocMedBoost

Social Media Boost Barack Obama poised to add his star appeal to Joe Biden's campaign https://t.co/0W4eqy0R2f 2 hours ago

Spikey9990_1

Tommy Thomson. RT @ShotsRangOut: if this disgusting puke ⁦@BarackObama⁩ , is their star, they may be in trouble for sure 🤮 #KAG2020 I am voting for ⁦@… 4 hours ago

Darlene50495974

Darlene RT @copdoc1: Barack Obama poised to add his star appeal to Joe Biden's campaign | Barack Obama | The Guardian https://t.co/4EBXBwmyyf Oba… 4 hours ago

jdoug41

James Parker Barack Obama poised to add his star appeal to Joe Biden's campaign https://t.co/Ns6japTLJ3 CRIMINALS STICK TOGETHER… https://t.co/6HCYug7Y0S 4 hours ago

UGAGrad

Hal S. Pope #BarackObama Obama poised to add his star appeal to Joe Biden's campaign https://t.co/FD0Z55wcMQ 4 hours ago