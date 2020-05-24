Global  

Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters

WorldNews Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protestersHONG KONG — Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday, May 24, to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tear gas fired as tensions erupt in Hong Kong

Tear gas fired as tensions erupt in Hong Kong 00:57

 Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets on Sunday to march against China’s proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticised China’s proposal to enact a...

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on biggest protests since COVID curbs

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse thousands protesting on Sunday against Beijing’s plan to directly impose national security laws on...
Reuters

Thousands protest in Hong Kong over security law as residents consider move to Australia

Tear gas and water cannon have been used to disperse protesters critical of a new security law, as residents consider moving to Australia.
SBS Also reported by •IndiaTimes

