Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () HONG KONG — Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday, May 24, to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have...
