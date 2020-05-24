Global  

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick insists clash with Borussia Dortmund is not a Bundesliga title decider

Sunday, 24 May 2020
Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick insists clash with Borussia Dortmund is not a Bundesliga title deciderBayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick says Tuesday’s game with Borussia Dortmund is not a Bundesliga title decider. Bayern maintained their...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt: Budesliga match preview

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt: Budesliga match preview 01:05

 Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick previews his side's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, looking for a win before their crunch game against Dortmund on Tuesday.

