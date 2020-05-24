You Might Like

Tweets about this Wesley05 Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19 but said his symptoms are not at all severe. #CoronaPandemic 2 minutes ago Muகேश RT @akashvanisports: Former #Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests positive for #CoronaVirusUpdates #TaufeeqUmar #COVID19 https://t.co/SILfZf… 24 minutes ago SANJEEV KUMAR Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19 but said his symptoms are not at all severe. 29 minutes ago Cricketeer Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for #COVIDー19 but said his "symptoms are not at all severe"… https://t.co/16Y8b3LHHp 41 minutes ago Khurram Qureshi RT @FirstpostSports: Former Pakistan opener #TaufeeqUmar has tested positive for #COVID19 but said his "symptoms are not at all severe". h… 42 minutes ago CricketNext Umar played 44 Tests and 12 ODIs, scoring 2963 and 504 runs respectively for Pakistan. https://t.co/4WYJRkzjTi 43 minutes ago Gulzar Nayik Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests positive for Covid-19 Get well soon. 43 minutes ago Firstpost Sports Former Pakistan opener #TaufeeqUmar has tested positive for #COVID19 but said his "symptoms are not at all severe". https://t.co/spQWqrl9GO 47 minutes ago