Crews resume fighting Porters Lake brush fire

CBC.ca Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Fire crews are back at the scene of a large brush fire in Porters Lake on Sunday morning, as they work to bring it under control. So far 174 homes have been evacuated, but the entire order could affect 1,000 people.
