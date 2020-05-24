Public returns to St. Peter's Square; pope calls for defense of environment
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () The public returned to St Peter's Square on Sunday to receive Pope Francis's blessing from his window for the first time in nearly three months as he convoked a year of reflection on the environment.
The Pope has presided over a late-night Good Friday procession from the steps outside St Peter’s Basilica. A pair of white-coated doctors who care for coronavirus patients participated in a torch-lit..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published