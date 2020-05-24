Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Public returns to St. Peter's Square; pope calls for defense of environment

Reuters Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
The public returned to St Peter's Square on Sunday to receive Pope Francis's blessing from his window for the first time in nearly three months as he convoked a year of reflection on the environment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Doctors and nurses in Good Friday procession at Vatican [Video]

Doctors and nurses in Good Friday procession at Vatican

The Pope has presided over a late-night Good Friday procession from the steps outside St Peter’s Basilica. A pair of white-coated doctors who care for coronavirus patients participated in a torch-lit..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Pope Celebrates Palm Sunday Services In Empty St. Peter's Basilica [Video]

Pope Celebrates Palm Sunday Services In Empty St. Peter's Basilica

Pope Francis marked a surreal Palm Sunday in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Sunday. The Holy Father urged people living through the coronavirus pandemic to be less concerned with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Embraxtalm

Max Lambert RT @Reuters: Public returns to St. Peter's Square; pope calls for defense of environment https://t.co/YXi9InaydQ https://t.co/BD7QDRo5C4 52 seconds ago

lhynlovesyou13

L H Y N 💕 RT @gmanews: Public returns to St. Peter's Square as Pope calls for defense of environment https://t.co/sFEZiW6VLF 5 minutes ago