NSW Aboriginal child protection funding cut ahead of Sorry Day

The Age Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
On the eve of Sorry Day, fears over the cycle of trauma for Aboriginal children as peak body for child protection in NSW, AbSec, poised to lose funding.
