Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Young Australians tapping super early, running down nest eggs

The Age Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Young Australians race to withdraw their super early while half of all take maximum $10,000 from their retirement nest eggs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeslieCannold

Dr Leslie Cannold RT @MehreenFaruqi: Young people are so unsupported by the government right now that they're having to dip into their super and risk their f… 3 days ago

SMATS_Group

SMATS As at May 11, of the almost 1.4 million people to have accessed up to $10,000 of their superannuation, more than 46… https://t.co/q7x9PvJjnp 4 days ago

MaxHeadxx

Max Headroom 🇦🇺 RT @rollo75: @BallandBox @StephenJonesMP I do. What if people don't? https://t.co/k4NXPycU7T Do you hate poor people or is this just will… 4 days ago

cunningham_cch

Chris RT @AvaniDias: More than 463,000 young Australians tapping into their super early. We've spoken to economists who say that will include peo… 4 days ago

lalachanka62

lalachankapower7 RT @pseudofijian: Just like in Fiji, Australians are also tapping their superannuation accounts to get through the pandemic. Almost 1.4 mi… 5 days ago

fairyofbloom

Michele Cochrane 🍞 and 🌹 #ProtectJulianAssange RT @phbarratt: Young Australians are tapping into super Permitting this was a really stupid move, motivated by 1) The “government” affect… 5 days ago

nrjmatta

Neeraj Matta Young Australians tapping super early, running down nest eggs - The Age https://t.co/DNN3SLOjzU 5 days ago

ochreblue

ochreblue RT @Sandra_Sully: Young Australians tapping super early, running down nest eggs A third of people tapping their superannuation accounts to… 5 days ago