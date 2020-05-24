Global  

Bundesliga: Timo Werner scores three as Leipzig thrash Mainz

BBC News Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Timo Werner scores his first goals since the Bundesliga returned from its two-month suspension with a hat-trick as RB Leipzig thump Mainz.
