No fans and no protesters as Leipzig beats Mainz 5-0 Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig seemed to enjoy playing in an empty stadium with no protesters as it routed host Mainz 5-0 to move third in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Germany forward Timo Werner scored a hat trick. Leipzig has got used to protests from rival fans due to its financial backing from energy drinks manufacturer […] 👓 View full article

