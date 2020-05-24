|
Michael Enright leaving The Sunday Edition to host new CBC Radio program
Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Award-winning broadcaster Michael Enright is leaving The Sunday Edition after 20 seasons of hosting the current affairs radio show to host a new program on CBC Radio.
