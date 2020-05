Is US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell set to step down? Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, is rumored to be leaving Berlin after two years on the job. A staunch Trump ally, Grenell made very few friends in the political establishment. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this