BJP MLA from UP files complaint against Anushka Sharma for using his picture in 'Paatal Lok' without permission

DNA Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
The BJP MLA has demanded that a case should be filed against Anushka Sharma under National Security Act
Anushka Sharma Success of 'Paatal Lok' is because of its content

Anushka Sharma Success of 'Paatal Lok' is because of its content

Anushka Sharma is naturally "overwhelmed" with all the accolades her new production, the web series "Pataal Lok", has received.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:18

