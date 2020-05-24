Police arrest Utah man suspected of killing his Tinder date
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () LAYTON, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after police say he told authorities he killed a 25-year-old woman he had met on the popular dating app Tinder. Ethan Hunsaker, 24, called 911 early Sunday to report he’d killed someone inside a home in Layton, the Layton Police Department […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer in Tennessee was later killed in a shoot-out with officers along an interstate,... Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald