Police arrest Utah man suspected of killing his Tinder date

Seattle Times Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
LAYTON, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after police say he told authorities he killed a 25-year-old woman he had met on the popular dating app Tinder. Ethan Hunsaker, 24, called 911 early Sunday to report he’d killed someone inside a home in Layton, the Layton Police Department […]
