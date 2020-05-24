Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alligator Rumored to Have Been Hitler’s Pet Dies in Moscow Zoo

TIME Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Alligator rumoured to have been Hitler's pet has died in a Moscow zoo

Alligator rumoured to have been Hitler's pet has died in a Moscow zooAn alligator rumoured to have been Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler's private pet died yesterday, after living for a whopping 84 years.The alligator, called Saturn,...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comDeutsche WelleBBC NewsRIA Nov.Independent

Hitler's Rumored Pet Alligator Dies at 84

An alligator rumored to have once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died at quite a remarkably old age. The reptile -- who goes by Saturn -- recently passed away in...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC NewsRIA Nov.Independent

Tweets about this