Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Alligator Rumored to Have Been Hitler’s Pet Dies in Moscow Zoo
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Alligator Rumored to Have Been Hitler’s Pet Dies in Moscow Zoo
Sunday, 24 May 2020 (
9 hours ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Advertisement
pawsr: The social network just for pets
Learn more
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Alligator rumoured to have been Hitler's pet has died in a Moscow zoo
An alligator rumoured to have been Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler's private pet died yesterday, after living for a whopping 84 years.The alligator, called Saturn,...
New Zealand Herald
21 hours ago
Also reported by •
Seattle Times
•
FOXNews.com
•
Deutsche Welle
•
BBC News
•
RIA Nov.
•
Independent
Hitler's Rumored Pet Alligator Dies at 84
An alligator rumored to have once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died at quite a remarkably old age. The reptile -- who goes by Saturn -- recently passed away in...
TMZ.com
11 hours ago
Also reported by •
Deutsche Welle
•
BBC News
•
RIA Nov.
•
Independent
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Beijing
Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson
Shinzo Abe
New Zealand
White House
Eid al-Fitr
Muslims
Singapore
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Richard
Jacinda Ardern
Donald Trump
Johnson
Prince
DAYTONA BEACH
WORTH WATCHING
HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law
Beijing warns against foreign interference over Hong Kong
Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over trip to Durham
All you need to know from the May 24 Covid-19 briefing