Related videos from verified sources Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk



The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking and has urged others to use, was tied to increased risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53 Published 3 days ago Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk



According to UPI, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine has no clinical benefit for people with COVID-19. A study published in The Lancet on Friday says that the drugs might actually cause serious.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this Lynne Storry RT @QAnonNotables: POTUS says he is no longer taking hydroxychloroquine. “Finished, just finished. And by the way, I’m still here. To the… 16 seconds ago Trump Watch Trump says he's finished hydroxychloroquine regimen to ward off COVID-19 - USA TODAY - https://t.co/EULsPBTD2A 43 seconds ago