Jason Cupp Huge storm rolling through, so what better way to wait out the storm than to enjoy some more live music - and don’t… https://t.co/CutblT9nzV 13 minutes ago

Perth Media WA storm #LIVE: More than 60,000 spend night without power as path of destruction revealed #wanews #perthnews…… https://t.co/H3JCIrNjob 26 minutes ago

WAtoday WA storm #LIVE: More than 60,000 spend night without power as path of destruction revealed #wanews #perthnews… https://t.co/1YBYqNtk64 27 minutes ago

naran ratan fancam Like this is just not fucking fair. I shouldn't live in constant fear for my life or the lives of my family and fri… https://t.co/eiT317vJlu 7 hours ago

Mallory Storm Just to say how much I love seeing fave artists and people I follow going live, making vids and stories and showing… https://t.co/KIYR9tx1DC 1 day ago

Anthony Fabio carleo @MittensRomney @jaketapper When I'm 80... LoL. I never thought if live this long. When I'm 80. You feel free to do… https://t.co/ASiNCfMAf7 2 days ago

Jill Lynch RT @ms_peirson: I’ve been reflecting on how I’m feeling more connected to my family and friends that live far away than I did before we wer… 3 days ago