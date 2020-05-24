Global  

No fans, no problem: Some Coca-Cola 600 fans turn out anyway

Seattle Times Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Chris “Pops” Bowyer sat in a lawn chair wearing a plain white T-shirt and drinking a beer alongside wife Jana and their friends outside of their motorhome a few hundred yards from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Bowyer knew he wasn’t getting into the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday to see his Cup driver […]
