Japan looking to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus

Reuters India Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Japan is looking to lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and remaining areas still facing restrictions while also considering fresh stimulus worth almost $1 trillion to help companies ride out the coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei reported on Monday.
