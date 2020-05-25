Japan looking to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Japan is looking to lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and remaining areas still facing restrictions while also considering fresh stimulus worth almost $1 trillion to help companies ride out the coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei reported on Monday.
Japan lifted its national state of emergency but Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kept measures in place in hard-hit cities like Tokyo. Italy announced a massive stimulus package aimed at parents and..
Japan may lift the state of emergency in Tokyo as early as next week if new coronavirus infections remain low, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday,... Reuters India Also reported by •Japan Today •Reuters