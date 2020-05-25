Global  

Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning pairing wins match over Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady

NYTimes.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Tiger Woods beat Phil Mickelson in a head-to-head rematch while their mortal-looking N.F.L. partners — Tom Brady and Peyton Manning — drew barbs and laughs.
Follow The Match live: Tiger and Peyton vs. Phil and Brady

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a star-studded showdown for charity.
USATODAY.com

From Tiger's game to Brady's wild ride, the biggest takeaways from an entertaining match

Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson put on a good show, with the help of some antics.
ESPN Also reported by •BBC Sport

