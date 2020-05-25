Global  

Warehouse fire devastates San Francisco’s fishing industry

Seattle Times Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A huge fire that tore through a warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf has destroyed fishing gear used to deliver about two-thirds of the city’s fresh seafood, threatening to disrupt the upcoming Dungeness crab season, local fishermen said Sunday. The fire erupted before dawn Saturday and wiped out the warehouse the […]
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Fire Destroys Pier 45 Warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

Fire Destroys Pier 45 Warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf 05:07

 A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf early Saturday, sending thick smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread to the SS Jeremiah O'Brien before firefighters brought the flames under control. Team coverage from Da Lin and Kenny Choi. (5-23-20)

Fire destroys warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf early Saturday, sending a thick plume of smoke over the waterfront...
Seattle Times

Four-alarm fire at Fisherman's Wharf destroys warehouse, offices

A four-alarm fire that broke out at Pier 45 in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf area early Saturday morning destroyed a warehouse. The fire started at around...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsy

