Warehouse fire devastates San Francisco’s fishing industry
Monday, 25 May 2020 () SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A huge fire that tore through a warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf has destroyed fishing gear used to deliver about two-thirds of the city’s fresh seafood, threatening to disrupt the upcoming Dungeness crab season, local fishermen said Sunday. The fire erupted before dawn Saturday and wiped out the warehouse the […]
A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf early Saturday, sending thick smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread to the SS Jeremiah O'Brien before firefighters brought the flames under control. Team coverage from Da Lin and Kenny Choi. (5-23-20)
