Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Delhi's Lodhi Garden opens after 2 months 01:07 Delhi government opened parks and garden for public amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0. Lodhi Garden witnessed footfall after almost two months of COVID-19 lockdown. The parks will be open between 07:00 am to 10:00 am in the morning and 03.30 pm to 06.30 pm in the evening. There are 11,659 confirmed cases...