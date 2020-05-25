Global  

Hong Kong security law 'needed to tackle terrorism'

BBC News Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The territory's security chief says the controversial security law will save the city from violence.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: 'China's Hong Kong security proposals illegal'

'China's Hong Kong security proposals illegal' 05:08

 Tom Tugendhat, chair of the foreign affairs select committee, tells Sky News Beijing's new Hong Kong security law is not legal.

HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law [Video]

HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law

Thousands take to streets amid coronavirus-related restrictions to protest against proposed new national security law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published
Police fire teargas in Hong Kong's biggest lockdown-era protests [Video]

Police fire teargas in Hong Kong's biggest lockdown-era protests

Thousands take to Hong Kong's streets to protest Beijing's proposed national security laws - amid fears that the "one country, two systems" formula is being squeezed in Beijing's tightening grip. David..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

Hong Kong's security chief warns of growing 'terrorism' as government backs Beijing's planned security laws

Hong Kong's security chief said "terrorism" was growing in the city, as government departments rallied on Monday behind Beijing's plans to introduce national...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Hong Kong security law: What is it and is it worrying?

A simple guide to the new national security law China has proposed in Hong Kong and why it matters.
BBC News

