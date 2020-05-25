U.S. is now more clear in support for India on China border issues, says researcher

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India-China border dispute: India says China creating hindrance along LAC | Oneindia News



India on Thursday strongly refuted China’s contention that tensions in the Ladakh and Sikkim sectors were triggered by Indian troops crossing the Line of Actual Control, even as it accused Chinese.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:51 Published 4 days ago Covid-19: China vs Germany as Angela Merkel demands 'transparency'



War of words erupted between China and Germany over Covid-19. Beijing hit back after German Chancellor raised questions on virus' origin. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel said, “I think that the more.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14 Published on April 22, 2020

Tweets about this