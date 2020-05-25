U.S. is now more clear in support for India on China border issues, says researcher
Monday, 25 May 2020 () I think each country in China’s periphery is trying to strike a very delicate balancing act, trying to reap all the benefits of continued engagement with China while taking measures to protect their sovereignty and independence, says Jeff Smith
