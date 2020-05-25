Court rules Celeste Barber’s $51 million bushfire fund must go to NSW RFS

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Court rules $51 million RFS donation cannot be distributed to other charities The extraordinary sum was raised on Facebook by comedian Celeste Barber during the bushfire crisis.

The Age 4 hours ago



CFA 'never sought' slice of Celeste Barber's $51 million fundraiser Court rules that $50 million raised by comedian cannot be given to groups other than the NSW Rural Fire Service, but Victoria's CFA says it never lobbied to...

The Age 54 minutes ago





Tweets about this